GOP, NRA Strongly Support Regulating Obama Admins’ Bump-Stocks

The Obama administration approved the gun accessory known as a “bump-stock” or “bump-fire”. It is possibly a device that was used by the Las Vegas shooter who massacred 58 people and wounded another 489. He either used that or had automatic rifles — media reports vary on the facts.

Although “bump-stocks” were approved by the Obama administration, Democrats are railing against it. The GOP and the NRA came out to strongly support tougher regulations on the “bump-stock” that’s meant to assist handicapped people.

On June 7, 2010, about a year and a half into the Barack Obama administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued an opinion letter, giving the go-ahead to an after-market accessory that allows the user to “bump fire” a semi-automatic rifle.

A company called Slide Fire had earlier sent its patented replacement shoulder stock to ATF’s Firearms Technology Branch, asking for an evaluation of the device.

The ATF, in reply, wrote: “Your letter advises that the stock (referenced in this reply as a ‘bump stock’) is intended to assist persons whose hands have limited mobility to ‘bump fire’ an AR-15 type rifle.

The device replaces the factory stock and grip. The replacement stock moves back and forth with the gun’s recoil, allowing it to fire rapidly and continuously as the trigger repeatedly is bumped into the shooter’s finger. A switch allows the user to select semi-automatic fire (one shot for each trigger pull) or the more rapid “bump fire.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein called it a “loophole” but it is in fact an accessory approved by the Obama-Holder ATF.