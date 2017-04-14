GOP Refers Lois Lerner Back to DoJ for Possible Criminal Prosecution

The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady and the Chair of the Subcommittee on Tax Policy have referred the Lois Lerner case back to the DoJ for possible criminal prosecution.

U.S. Representatives Peter J. Roskam, Chairman of the Ways & Means Tax Policy Subcommittee, and Kevin Brady, Chairman of the Ways & Means Committee, wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions April 12. They called on the Department of Justice to review evidence that Lois Lerner, the former IRS Exempt Organizations Division Director, broke the law to target Americans for their political beliefs, Rep. Roskam’s letter reads.

Chairman Roskam led the prior investigation into IRS targeting when he was Chairman of the Ways & Means Oversight Subcommittee but a three-year investigation with overwhelming evidence of misconduct produced nothing.

In the letter to AG Sessions, Chairmen Roskam and Brady wrote that the previous evaluation was “tainted” by politics and he asked for a review of the evidence to “restore taxpayers’ trust in the IRS”.

“The Committee found that Ms. Lerner used her position to improperly influence IRS action against conservative organizations,” the letter states, “denying these groups due process and equal protection rights under the law. The Committee also found she impeded official investigations by providing misleading statements in response to questions from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Finally, Lerner risked exposing, and may actually have disclosed, confidential taxpayer information, in apparent violation of Internal Revenue Code section 6103 by using her personal email to conduct official business.”

Rep. Roskam told Steve Varney on his show that the Obama administration was very dismissive of Lois Lerner’s crimes. He believes as do other congressmen that she did commit crimes and they want the DoJ to take a second look at this.

“We think that Lois Lerner did two things wrong,” the representative said. “Number one, she denied people due process and equal protection of the law based on their political philosophy. We’re convinced that there is overwhelming evidence to suggest that that’s true. And that’s a felony. Secondly, we suspect that she lied to the Inspecter General of the Treasury Department.”

With all the evidence they had, Barack Obama said “there was not a smidgeon of corruption”.

Lerner was not only misleading, she “lost” her key emails when they were requested by the congressional committee investigating her case.

In May, 2013, the Internal Revenue Service apologized for targeting groups with “tea party” or “patriot” in their names. There were 292 conservative, Tea Party, pro-life, pro-Israel and constitutional groups targeted.

Lois Lerner, the IRS official who oversees tax-exempt groups, said the “absolutely inappropriate” actions by “front-line people” were not driven by partisan motives.

Meanwhile, IRS Commissioner John Koskinen who mocked conservatives is still in his position. He wasn’t impeached as promised and he wasn’t removed by this administration. More than 30 senators have written a letter to President Trump last week asking that Koskinen be removed from his post.