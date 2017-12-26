GOP Senator Might Challenge Trump in 2020 Though Most Dislike Him

If your approval ratings are down in the sewer, you condemn your party as in its last throes, and you’ve been caught lying and tearing down the President on a daily basis in a red state, would you run for President? There is one who would.

Jeff Flake is once again hinting at a possible presidential run in 2020. It’s a testament to his stupidity.

The Arizona senator​ on Sunday wouldn’t​ rule it out, saying the commander-in-chief is “inviting” a challenger with his politics of division and narrow appeal to a diminishing base of older, white men.

“I don’t rule anything out, but it’s not in my plans,” Flake​, a Republican,​ told ABC’s “This Week.”

“But I do believe if the president is running for reelection, if he continues on the path that he’s on, that that’s going to leave a huge swath of voters looking for something else.”

Flake said he expects challengers to Trump from Independents and Republicans, and of course Democrats.

“I think he’s inviting that,” Flake said.

About his own party, he said they look like the “spasms of a dying party.”

“When you look at the lack of diversity sometimes, and it depends on where you are obviously but, by and large, we’re appealing to older white men and there are just a limited number of them, and anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy,” Mr. Flake told ABC’s “This Week.” “So you have to actually govern and do something.”

He decided to retire after his poll numbers in his own state showed him at an 18% approval rating in September. Polling cited by Politico showed he had no path to victory.

Flake claimed he was retiring because he didn’t see a place for him in a GOP guided by Mr. Trump and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. He used his speech to insult both men and their behavior. One of the biggest issues for him is immigration and his belief in wholesale amnesty which is somewhat suicidal for the GOP since the new Americans will overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

The senator frequently withholds his votes, along with Democrats, on most major issues. He wouldn’t even vote for the skinny repeal of Obamacare.

He has been found to be dishonest in the past and not known for being very bright. If he runs, it won’t be because he has any chance at all to win, it will be to kill Republicans’ chances and get even with Donald Trump.