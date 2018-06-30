GOP Senator Tries to Explain to CNN Host Obama Gave Us the Border Mess

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) was on CNN this week and explained that former president Barack Obama’s immigration policies, including DACA, are responsible for the mess we are in now at the border.

We didn’t have an immigration problem in the 1960s but the farm labor created the original issue. Judicial precedent and bad policies, like ‘catch and release’ have created the incentives for people to flood our borders.

Jake Tapper didn’t agree and kept going back to the separation of children at the border.

They don’t care about the parents who send tens of thousands of children alone with criminals in cartels. Some of these children end up with sex traffickers and many are raped. The left and the leftist media don’t care about the hundreds of thousands of people coming in every couple of months with cartels.

“We are not facing reality” and “we are not fixing the root causes”, Johnson said. There were 4,000 children coming in alone before DACA but now it’s 30,000 a month. That is because of the policies instituted under Barack Obama.

CNN’s Tapper claimed her heard what he was saying.

It’s a very good video and well worth the time.