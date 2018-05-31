GOP Skewers Democrat Icon Nancy Pelosi with Her Own Words

via James Soviero

The Democrats, especially Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, have embraced MS-13. In a recent discussion that was televised, the President called MS-13 “animals”. Indeed they are subhuman. Their motto is ‘Rape, Torture, And Kill”. They use the same tactics as ISIS with all forms of torture and often do it for fun. At the same time, they are engaged in various criminal enterprises.

Democrats came out in full force to defend them. When they realized Americans aren’t that stupid and knew the President was only talking about MS-13 and their like, the Democrats tried to pretend they didn’t say what they said. They also tried to claim the President was talking about all illegal immigrants with a video edited in such a way as to support the lie. They kept it up for days and wouldn’t take the deceitful articles down. Schumer, Pelosi, and others kept repeating the lies.

THIS IS THE AD:

WATCH THE DISCUSSION WITH THE PRESIDENT THAT DEMOCRATS TRIED TO TAKE OUT OF CONTEXT

By the way, Democrats bashed the sheriff speaking in this video and claimed she wasn’t telling the truth. She is a plant, they tried to say. Maybe some of these fools should come to Long Island and walk through some of these immigrant neighborhoods and see what is going on.

Democrats started this video at 02:13: