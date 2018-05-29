GOP Will Give Away All Leverage on Illegal Immigration

“Denham is one of the key Republicans leading a bipartisan coalition seeking the votes to use a discharge petition, which would allow representatives to bypass House leadership to vote on what protections should be given to immigrants living illegally within the U.S.”

CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked CA “Republican” Jeff Denham if he was close to gaining the necessary signatures to bring the discharge petition forward.

“We’ve got enough signatures. We’ll have more members signing on as soon as we get back. We’ve had every Democrat, all but three right now, and we only need two more signatures,” Denham said.

That is absolutely disgusting. It’s the only leverage Trump has to get the damn wall and these so-called Republicans want still another amnesty with nothing in return. We have communists flooding in. The left is pushing for the uneducated of the leftists from communist countries who want freebies. The benefactors will vote for them for the rest of their lives.

The people coming will turn the USA into the “s***hole” they left, as the expression goes.