CIA Director John Brennan Targeted Sean Hannity for Enhanced Surveillance

Chuck Johnson’s GotNews has the scoop of the year if he’s accurate. He is reporting that the former CIA Director John O. Brennan is allegedly the one who targeted Trump supporters for enhanced surveillance, according to White House and intelligence sources.

The surveillance took place between November 8 and the inauguration with the focus on General Mike Flynn, billionaire Erik Prince and Fox News host Sean Hannity. Hannity in particular was targeted because of what they believed were ties to Julian Assange [Hannity interviewed him twice].

Susan Rice reportedly unmasked Hannity at Brennan’s behest, according to GotNews.

Blackwater founder Erik Prince, a former CIA covert asset, is a CIA critic who wants the organization restructured. He’s criticized Brennan in particular for centralizing decision making instead of keeping it in the field.

Prince allegedly met with the crown prince of the U.A.E. and an unnamed Russian “close to Putin” nine days before the inauguration in an effort to establish a back channel of communication.

If Trump needed a back channel, he apparently wasn’t colluding with the Russians.

Brennan and Flynn feuded for years.

As for Trump, former CIA agent John Kiriakou discussed John Brennan’s “deep-seated hatred of Trump” and his decision to make “Russian intervention… the hammer he is going to hit Trump with.” “Flynn has been screwed by the agency in the past and Flynn has had a difficult personal relationship with Brennan,” Kiriakou said in January. “Even though Brennan is gone, the CIA is still being run by Brennan’s people.” Both Flynn and Trump called for reorganizing the CIA–a direct threat to Brennan’s remaking of the CIA.

John Brennan, who — incredibly — voted for the Communist Party in 1976, nearly didn’t make it into the CIA.

He has said that Jihad is a “legitimate tenet of Islam,” has referred to Jerusalem as “Al Quds” – its Arabic variation, and he has called upon people to stop “bashing Iran,”

There’s more on Brennan, go to GotNews.