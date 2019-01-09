Gov Brown Says Officer’s Murder Had Nothing to Do with Any Sanctuary

Outgoing California Governor Jerry Brown said the death of police officer Ronil Singh has “nothing” to do with the state’s “sanctuary” status. He’s just another power mad Dem who knows he gets away with saying and doing whatever irrational thing he wants to do.

Singh, a 33-year-old Newman police corporal with a six-month-old old baby, was said to have been killed by an illegal immigrant gangbanger when Singh stopped him for possible drunk driving. Singh was a legal immigrant to the United States.

Mexican national Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested as he was preparing to flee to Mexico, according to authorities. He has been charged with murder.

NO CONNECTION WHATSOEVER

Brown was asked by ABC-affiliate KXTV whether California’s sanctuary law was at fault. “I think people now are looking to blame somebody because of the terrible things that happened,” the Democrat told the outlet, adding, “but it had nothing to do with the law of California.”

What? You can’t fix these irrational people.

FIGHTING NAZIS

Brown feels no sense of urgency over gangbangers coming into the country illegally, but he thinks fighting climate change is like fighting Nazis.