Gov Northam, the baby annihilator, promises to be VA’s moral compass

Governor Northam has a very racist photo in his medical school yearbook which came out when he was twenty-five years old. He at first apologized for it, but the next day he said he didn’t think it was him.

He told Gayle King yesterday during an interview that he “overreacted” by apologizing.

“When you’re in a state of shock like I was, we don’t always think as clearly as we should. I will tell you that later that night I had a chance to step back, take a deep breath, look at the picture and said, ‘This is not me in the picture,’” Northam said. “And I also had a number of friends and classmates from medical school that called and said Ralph that is not you and that was comforting as well.”

Given that, Northam then has to explain his nickname at the time which was, Coonman.

Governor Coonman also made it clear he supports infanticide, and although some Democratic strategists tried to cover for him, he was very clear.

The Infanticide Governor promised to be the “moral compass” for Virginia moving forward during his interview with Ms. King.

Oh, the irony. Love the hypocrisy. He can be a moral compass out of the governorship too. Virginians don’t seem to want him as their “moral compass.” One State Representative, a Democrat, promised to put in articles of impeachment today if he doesn’t resign. This morning, the State Rep. said he would first like to speak with his colleagues.

It seems he is not going to resign.

Gov. Ralph Northam tells @GayleKing: “Virginia needs someone that can heal. There’s no better person to do that than a doctor. Virginia also needs someone who is strong, who has empathy, who has courage and who has a moral compass. And that’s why I’m not going anywhere” pic.twitter.com/pHgxM7oGKh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 10, 2019