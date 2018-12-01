Gov Scott Ousts Corrupt Broward Official for Cause — Fired?

Politico reports that before she could retire early in January, Gov. Rick Scott decided Friday to oust and replace Brenda Snipes, Broward County’s incompetent election supervisor. Governor Scott had to sue her to get public information and that was only one of many problems she caused.

She is ready to retire early January and collect $130,000 a year in pension benefits. Right now, it’s a suspension and it’s not known how this affects her pension. She was a teacher for a number of years and that wouldn’t be affected. Unless she’s convicted of a crime, she should keep the pension, but she might have to wait longer to collect but since she is 69, even that is doubtful. She stops working towards her pension the day she’s fired.

This is a prelude to firing her and some report that she has been fired. Tim Canova, a Progressive who was victimized by Brenda Snipes when he ran for election in 2016, says Snipes was fired.

Democrats no longer support her. She’s blowing in the wind.

“Every eligible voter in Florida deserves their vote to be counted and should have confidence in Florida’s elections process,” Governor Scott said in a written statement to Politico. “After a series of inexcusable actions, it’s clear that there needs to be an immediate change in Broward County and taxpayers should no longer be burdened by paying a salary for a Supervisor of Elections who has already announced resignation.”

Snipes, an elected official whose term ends after the 2020 elections, will be replaced by attorney Pete Antonacci, Scott’s former general counsel who does not plan to run for the Broward elections position and who has been appointed by Scott to fill three other posts, including his current job as president and CEO of Enterprise Florida.

Antonacci is going in to clean things up.

Scott could have let Snipes just leave office Jan. 4 — the date she gave as her original early retirement — but the governor felt she needed to be punished for running such a bad shop for so long, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

She was awful and she was brazen about it:

.@FLGovScott weighed in this week on Brenda Snipes before he officially suspended her: “If you stop and think about it, 93,000 ballots showed up after election night. The Supervisor lost ballots, they mixed legal and illegal ballots. They didn’t report on time.” @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/8K2p2dmXic — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) November 30, 2018

The governor’s statement:

#BREAKING on @OANN: Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott has suspended #Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes for “misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.” #OANN pic.twitter.com/dbI2eiEBc8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 30, 2018