Government Defeats Measure Saying “It’s Okay to Be White”

The United States isn’t far behind this country so you might want to read this short story.

DOES THIS MEAN IT’S NOT OKAY TO BE WHITE?

The Australian Senate narrowly defeated a measure declaring it is OK to be white. Even the indigenous affairs minister Nigel Scullion voted for it, along with other ministers, liberal and conservative.

The Australian Senate on Monday narrowly defeated a measure declaring that “it is OK to be white” pushed by Pauline Hanson, the leader of the nation’s right-wing nationalist One Nation party.

It’s right-wing to want ‘one nation’. This is where PC and ‘diversity’ are going. It is the inevitable end-point.

Hanson said that the motion, which was defeated 31 to 28, would bring attention to what she called the “deplorable rise of anti-white racism.”

Anyone who pays attention to the news or spends any time on social media has to acknowledge that there has been a rise in anti-white racism and a rise in attacks on the very ideals of Western civilization,” she told the Senate, according to BuzzFeed News.

“People have a right to be proud of their cultural background, whether they are black, white or brindle. If we can’t agree on this, I think it’s safe to say anti-white racism is well and truly rife in our society,” she said.

The Green Party communists used the opportunity to say this was about white supremacists. They say being white is a “ticket to winning the lotto”.

Pauline Hanson: “I would also hope the Senate does the right thing and acknowledges that it is indeed okay to be white. Such a simple sentence should go without saying, but I suspect many members in this place would struggle to say it.” pic.twitter.com/8jgaOmhwuS — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) October 15, 2018