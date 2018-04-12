“Government” Entity Facebook Leaks the Third Act

Facebook CEO and Chairman Mark Zuckerberg told Senator Thune that he was developing AI to root out hate speech. Zuck loosely defined ‘hate speech’ as “slurs” and speech that “is hateful.” Then he basically admitted he is censoring the right and many in Congress want him to do it.

Zuckerberg basically admitted he censors the right, thinks he’s the government

Zuckerberg sees himself as more like the government than a company. Rep. Blackburn asked him if he was manipulating his algorithm to censor speech. Zuck admitted he is doing that. This is what Rep. Blackburn said:

Marsha Blackburn said, “At one point, [Zuck] made a comment that Facebook is more like a government than a traditional company. So I took that quote from him as meaning that he sees himself as more than a normal company. So let’s start with that premise. I asked him if he was subjectively manipulating his algorithms in order to prioritize content or to censor free speech, and he wanted to push the question off: ‘Well, you know, we have to manipulate our algorithms for things like terrorism,’ and I cut him off, and I said, ‘I got to tell you. Diamond and Silk is not terrorism. That is not terrorism.’”

“[Zuck] made the point that I was wanting to make…that they are subjective in how they manipulate these algorithms. Then he referenced that they have 15 to 20 thousand content managers who look at content, and he admitted that Silicon Valley is a liberal place and people bring their bias to work with them even though he said he does not want them to exercise that bias in their jobs. We all know that they do.”

Zuckerberg is determining what is fake news based on his world view and has 20,000 fact-checkers making the decision. The employees are hired from the “extremely left-leaning” Silicon Valley as he characterized it.

Zuckerberg can’t define what he is censoring

He stumbled when Senator Sasse asked him to define ‘hate speech’. Just the same, he has every intention of banning it on his very powerful platform. He already has. Our numbers have gone from two million readers a month to about 180,000 views a month but today we only had 2,300 views on our site by 6 p.m. EST. The reason for that is we publish on the ‘Capitalism Is Freedom’ page and they use an algorithm to shut us down.

The Gateway Pundit did some research on right-wing pages who have been shut down by Facebook and you can see that on this link.

In about five years, perhaps ten, Zuckerberg said he will have developed artifical intelligence to weed out ‘hate speech’.

He has already admitted Silicon Valley is mostly ‘extremely left-leaning’ staffers. Zuckerberg failed to mention that he has at least 45 senior employees who are ex-Obama and ex-Hillary staffers.

What was incredibly alarming is many in Congress want him to do it

He said during testimony, “By the end of this year by the way, we’ll have more than 20,000 people working on security and content review…

…so hate speech is one of the hardest because determining if something is hate speech is very linguistically nuanced. You need to understand what is a slur and whether something is hateful. Not just in English, but majority of people on Facebook use it in languages that are different across the world.”

Canada puts people who use so-called hate speech in jail. It’s coming to America.

This far-left man working in a company with Obama and Hillary Marxist staffers at the top levels will decide what hate speech is and ban them. Finally, many in Congress want him to do it and that includes Republicans.

Here’s Vermont Senator Lahey encouraging the censorship of ‘hate speech’.