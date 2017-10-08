Governor Brown Decriminalizes Act of Knowingly Spreading HIV

Governor Brown has decriminalized the act of knowingly exposing another person to HIV without informing them. It’s basically a license to cause great harm to another to satisfy personal lust. SB239 is a measure that gives preference to LGBT…s over the public good.

The law, called SB 239, would make it a misdemeanor instead of a felony and would also apply to individuals who donate blood without telling the organization they are infected with HIV, the Los Angeles Times reports.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) argue that modern medicine has reduced the risk of transmission so it’s not as serious as it once was.

“Today California took a major step toward treating HIV as a public health issue, instead of treating people living with HIV as criminals,” Wiener said in a statement. “HIV should be treated like all other serious infectious diseases, and that’s what SB 239 does.”

Who said having HIV is a crime? Wiener is counting on the stupidity of their voters to not know the difference between having HIV and knowingly giving it to others.

HIV carriers can keep the information from blood banks. That way some innocent child or adult in need of a transfusion, perhaps a patient with hemophilia, can also get HIV.

Wiener claims the law is to encourage people to get tested because we all know it’s more important to protect people who won’t help themselves than protect innocents who need blood.

“We are going to end new HIV infections, and we will do so not by threatening people with state prison time, but rather by getting people to test and providing them access to care.”

Gov. Brown signed our legislation decriminalizing #HIV. Huge win for ppl living w HIV & for public health. HIV isn’t a crime. Thx Governor! pic.twitter.com/Rj2pPsDrrP — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 6, 2017

Republican lawmakers including Sen. Joel Anderson said that it put the public at risk.

If you purposefully inflict another with a disease that alters their lifestyle the rest of their life, puts them on a regimen of medications, it should be a felony, Anderson argued. “It’s absolutely crazy to me that we should go light on this.”

With Gov Brown’s signature today, CA’s #HIV decriminalization bill becomes law – affirming once & for all that #HIVIsNotACrime! Progress. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 7, 2017

Wiener is a gay Jewish man who also wrote a bill making it illegal to use the wrong pronouns when referring to a transgender.

He wrote that bill to make certain Christians and Orthodox Jews understand they cannot be public about their beliefs. He said, “Everyone is entitled to their religious view. But when you enter the public space, when you are running an institution, you are in a workplace, you are in a civil setting, and you have to follow the law.”

Apparently the public doesn’t matter if you have HIV and decide to willfully spread the disease. It’s a crime to call someone ‘he’ instead of “ze” but it’s not a crime to spread a horrific disease around.