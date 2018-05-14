Gowdy’s a Waste of Time, Says DoJ Meeting Was Productive, Nothing Happened

Rep. Trey Gowdy talks a good talk. It’s very enjoyable watching him question the targets of his probes, but, unfortunately, he never accomplishes anything of substance. We saw that with Benghazi. Between Gowdy and the OIG Inspector General — Michael Horowitz — no one was guilty of much in that tragic event.

Gowdy is currently allowing the DoJ to slow-walk the release of documents. We all know that the Democrats feel they will win the House in November which means the end of the investigation into the FISA abuses, corruption at the DoJ/FBI, and spying on the Trump campaign.

We all know it and Trey Gowdy knows it.

The congressman from South Carolina went with Rep. Ratcliffe to a meeting last week ostensibly to view the documents the DoJ/FBI has been hiding. The documents include the name of an alleged spy within or close to the Trump campaign.

Trey Gowdy came back with nothing but did say it was a “productive” meeting.

“It was a really constructive, I know that is not good news from the media standpoint, that we had a boring, constructive meeting yesterday, but that’s exactly what it was. And it was so constructive that we’ve agreed to meet next week.”

Forgive my language, but what a BS artist. He went to that meeting to secure documents and didn’t.

“You asked if I saw something. I can learn with my ears and I can learn with my eyes,” Gowdy told the interviewer Jason Chaffetz.

What does that mean? Does it mean he can sit there and swallow the tales spun by the DoJ/FBI without swallowing them?

He’s useless. In fact, he’s making it worse. He knows full well they’re being slow-walked.

The House Intelligence Committee has every right to those documents and he should be demanding them, not kissing up.

His friend Jason Chaffetz didn’t swallow it and said the, “southern gentleman in Trey Gowdy is coming out.”

Not really, the establishment Gowdy is coming out as he provides assistance to the enemy.

Devin Nunes is the real hero, along with a few others, but he’s being hung out to dry.

Gowdy said upon announcing his retirement that being in Congress was largely a waste of time, as it was bogged down by “ineffectiveness.” That’s because of people like him.