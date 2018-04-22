GQ’s Editors Want You to Burn Books, the Classics — the “Overrated” Bible

Far-left GQ editors want Americans to stop reading some of the literary classics and the Bible, according to an article titled, 21 Books You Don’t Have to Read. They want these books digitally burned.

GQ is actually overrated. In fact, it stinks.

The editors are hard-left culture warriors who are “deconstructing Western civilization”. One way to do that is to shove their literature down your throats.

Salinger, Stafford, Hemingway, Tolkien, God are out and replacements are suggested, some of which are very poorly written. If you spew the proper narrative, any abuse of the English language is acceptable, will be published, and will be promoted.

About the Bible, they write most cynically as they encourage people to read The Notebook instead:

The Holy Bible is rated very highly by all the people who supposedly live by it but who in actuality have not read it. Those who have read it know there are some good parts, but overall it is certainly not the finest thing that man has ever produced. It is repetitive, self-contradictory, sententious, foolish, and even at times ill-intentioned. If the thing you heard was good about the Bible was the nasty bits, then I propose Agota Kristof’s The Notebook, a marvelous tale of two brothers who have to get along when things get rough. The subtlety and cruelty of this story is like that famous sword stroke (from below the boat) that plunged upward through the bowels, the lungs, and the throat and into the brain of the rower. —Jesse Ball, ‘Census’

The Bible has lasted and will continue to last a lot longer than GQ ever will.