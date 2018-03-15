Graham Says FBI, DoJ Were Corrupt Handling Clinton Probe, FISA

Lindsey Graham, the co-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, admits the FBI and DoJ were corrupt in the handling of the Clinton email probe and FISA warrant.

“The FBI and Department of Justice were corrupt when it came to handling the email investigation of Clinton and the entire FISA warrant application process was abused. One last thing. Not one Democrat seems to care about this.”

They Are Calling For A Special Counsel

Graham and his co-chair Senator Grassley do think they need a Special Counsel to work with the Inspector General.

Senator Grassley said without a Special Counsel, the Inspector General does not have access to people who have left the Justice Department.