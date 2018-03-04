Graham Works With Dem to Seize Guns Before Crimes Are Committed

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham say they’re working together on federal legislation modeled in part after a Connecticut law allowing authorities to seize guns.

Blumenthal is the fake Vietnam war hero, guilty of stolen valor. He’s also quite far left.

The bill allows law enforcement and family members to petition a court to restrict access to guns by people considered an imminent risk to themselves or others. Evidence of that risk must be presented.

On Face the Nation Sunday, Graham spouted his anti-Republican ideas and his warlike nature. Why does a man who earned less than 1% of the vote in a presidential election get so much airtime?

He discussed his gun control legislation which he thinks has a good chance of passing and if Republicans don’t do it, they will pay a price – deservedly so.

Host Margaret Brennan wanted to know what the chances were that a gun law would pass allowing the seizure of guns before any violence is committed. [That is one slippery slope.]

MARGARET BRENNAN: On the issue of gun policy, you seem to think there was something possible to get done. I understand you’re introducing a bill this week regarding so-called red flag policy that would allow authorities to seize guns before people commit violence. What kind of prospects do you see for this?

Graham seems to think it’s okay to abandon due process.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Really good prospects. The president did a good job talking about we should be able to do something to stop shootings like this. We tell our citizens if you see something say something. Well, everybody saw something and everybody said something but the government did nothing. So under this bill, you could go to a federal judge law enforcement people could family members could petition for a restraining order. You got to make the case, give due process. This person’s about to blow up here. They’re becoming mentally unstable. Create a system that would intervene. This guy was visited by the cops 30 times. People called the FBI, nobody did a damn thing. So this bill would allow judges to take guns away from a guy like this before it’s too late. I hope the president will get behind this because it worked in Indiana and elsewhere we modeling our law to Indiana.

Graham then leveled his threat.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Very quickly sir do you have any idea if Republican leadership will take this to the floor. And it’s a controversial issue an election year.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: If we don’t we’re going to get hurt because most Americans believe we should solve problems that Americans are facing like gun violence and school safety problems. If we don’t take this up and if Democrats don’t work with us we’ll all suffer. And we should.

