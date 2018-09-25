Grassley Denies Feinstein’s Requests in a Blistering Letter

Senator Grassley released the scathing letter he sent to Senator Feinstein — Feinstein had demanded a delay of Thursday’s hearing and insisted the second accuser, Ms. Ramirez also be heard. He denied her requests in no uncertain terms. It also appears Ms. Ramirez won’t testify.

Deborah Ramirez was a Yale classmate of Judge Kavanaugh’s who told The New Yorker that Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself to her in his Freshman year of college. She wasn’t sure it was him but her Democrat activist lawyer helped her remember — after six days.

Senator Grassley declined Senator Feinstein’s requests. He said he was not “going to silence Mrs. Ford,” explaining it would be unfair to both Mrs. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh. He condemned the threats Mrs. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have suffered [that was because of the Democrats].

He also said Ms. Ramirez has nothing to do with Mrs. Ford and that is not a reason to delay the hearing.

The Chairman said that no one can confirm any details in the Ramirez story and even the NY Times rejected the story. He reminded Feinstein that people can make false accusations to the press and get away with it, but not to Congress. Ramirez has been asked to submit a sworn statement under penalty of perjury and no such statement has been submitted.

He will review her case if she submits testimony and evidence. Democrats have submitted no evidence on her behalf, he wrote.

As Ms. Cleveland noted in the tweet below, Democrats went to the media instead of the committee.

“In fact, the obvious connection between the two claims is that Senate Democrats hid both allegations of misconduct from the Committee and the public.”

No more Mr. Nice Guy. BOOM. “In fact, the obvious connection between the two claims is that Senate Democrats hid both allegations of misconduct from the Committee and the public.” pic.twitter.com/9qHasvZ36R — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 25, 2018

SECOND ACCUSER PROBABLY WON’T TESTIFY

Ms. Ramirez is probably not going to testify.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) called her lawyer and it sounds like she’s out.

“Our counsel repeatedly tried to reach him,” Kennedy said. “They finally did reach him, and he said we are not issuing a statement. He said if you want our statement, read the New Yorker.”

Originally, she said she would testify but she likely doesn’t have a lot of confidence in the story. It did take her six days to remember it. She wasn’t sure it was him.

It’s also possible the media and all the political fighting scared her off. She sure doesn’t want to talk to the press. This is the note she has outside her home.