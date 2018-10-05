Exec Summary of 7th FBI Probe Into Judge Kavanaugh Released, Sen. Votes

Update: The Saturday vote is in on Brett Kavanaugh. Sen. Murkowski (R-AK) voted against Judge Kavanaugh, but Democrat Sen. Manchin (D-WV) voted to advance the nomination for Judge Kavanaugh. It has passed 51 to 49 and the debates will begin and could last up to 30 hours. The actual confirmation vote is tomorrow or whenever Sen. Daines gets there, if he is needed. The President tweeted that he was very proud of senators who voted ‘yes’.

Supplemental FBI Investigation Executive Summary

Background

At the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request, the FBI opened a supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh. It’s his seventh FBI background investigation in 25 years, going back to 1993. The request was for an investigation into current credible allegations against Judge Kavanaugh.

In the course of its investigation, the FBI decided to reach out to eleven people, ten of whom agreed to be interviewed. The FBI reached out to all witnesses with potential firsthand knowledge of the allegations. The FBI provided to the Senate 12 detailed FD-302 reports summarizing their interviews with the witnesses as well as supporting materials cited by the witnesses during their interviews.

Interview Subjects

The FBI interviewed the following ten individuals:

Ford Allegations

The three individuals identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as having attended the gathering where she was allegedly assaulted. Mark Judge PJ Smyth Leland Keyser

Mark Judge

PJ Smyth

Leland Keyser

Two other individuals included on Judge Kavanaugh’s July 1, 1982 calendar entry.

Timothy Gaudette

Christopher Garrett

An attorney for one of the witnesses

Ramirez Allegations

Deborah Ramirez

Two alleged eyewitnesses named by Deborah Ramirez (a third alleged eyewitness refused to submit to an interview)

Deborah Ramirez’s close friend from college

Conclusion

The Supplemental Background Investigation confirms what the Senate Judiciary Committee concluded after its investigation: there is no corroboration of the allegations made by Dr. Ford or Ms. Ramirez.

BREAKING: SenGrassley releases executive summary of FBI report pic.twitter.com/yxaVSveAvi — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 5, 2018