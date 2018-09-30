Grassley Sends One Accuser’s Case for Criminal Investigation

The Senate investigated a 5th sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh this past week.

The male accuser wrote a letter to a senator with a tale about a female friend who was allegedly assaulted on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985 by “two heavily inebriated men she referred to at the time as Brett and Mark.”

The man later recanted and apologized.

His case has been referred for possible criminal charges.

THE STORY

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley referred potential false statements made by the man for criminal investigation.

These frauds will keep coming out of the woodwork if they don’t start probes and let people know they really will be prosecuted for this type of fraud.

The man wrote a letter to Democrat Senator Whitehouse making the claim. Of course, Whitehouse didn’t bother to question him, he just referred it.

After NBC ran with the story, the man recanted.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Chris Wray, Chairman Chuck Grassley sought a criminal review of the actions by the named individual who provided Congress with the information, diverting Committee resources from an ongoing investigation, according to the Senate Judiciary website.

While he’s at it, he should send Mrs. Ford for all the many lies she told.

In the meantime, the FBI is moving quickly and has contacted the second accuser.

The WashingtonPost said the FBI has begun contacting people as part of the “supplemental” probe, including a second woman who alleges that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her 35 years ago — Deborah Ramirez.

Reportedly, the FBI will not investigate the third accuser, porn lawyer Michael Avenatti’s client. She was deemed not credible. They actually wouldn’t be allowed to question her, according to early accounts at NBC News. However, President Trump said the FBI has free rein.