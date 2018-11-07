Great Day for Corrupt, Socialist Democrats, Some Bent on Revenge

Democrats have a lot ot be happy about today. Some of the furthest left Democrats will now run the House and they do have power. Others who might win or didn’t win are looking to the next election, even to the presidency.

Fake Hispanic Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke tried to crush Senator Ted Cruz with nearly $100 million in campaign funds from California and New York. While he ended up being crushed, it’s not a problem leftists say, he still won. He is now free to run for president in 2020 as a fake JFK.

The far-left reporter for the Hill Bruce Krassenstein sees 202 in the headlights. He also rightly calls the direction of the country — we are going far-left.

Beto O’Rourke’s loss tonight in Texas may open up a 2020 Presidential run to him. He is going to lose by less than 2 points. That’s remarkable in Texas. Really shows the direction the country is head. Congrats Beto on a hard fought battle. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 7, 2018

Hollywood is on board.

Robert Francis is very cool, uses the “F” word and gets wild applause for it.

MENENDEZ JUROR GOES TO HIS VICTORY BASH

Corrupt Senator Bob Menendez who remarkably escaped punishment after his corruption trial, had a big victory bash last night. One of the jurors on his trial was spotted in the crowd.

Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby, of Hillside, N.J., was among those seen in the crowd at a ballroom in a Hoboken hotel who celebrated Menendez’s win over Republican businessman Bob Hugin, NJ.com reported. Last year, she made headlines after she voiced her support for Menendez, calling him a good man.

“They are just trying to throw a good man under the bus,” Arroyo-Maultsby told NJ.com in November 2017.

Yeah, only he’s not a good man. He’s a sleazy guy who had sex with underage girls.

POTENTIAL WINS

Do-nothing Nelson could still win in Florida against popular Governor Rick Scott. The Florida senatorial race was so close, there will be an automatic recount and Nelson won’t concede.

Communist, corrupt and a liar, Andrew Gillum barely lost in Florida.

There goes Florida. It’s only a matter of time.

Leftist kook and fake moderate, Kyrsten Sinema is very slightly behind the war hero Martha McSally. She is oh so close and she is oh so left-wing. She wants to turn Arizona deep blue but it’s already on its way.

In Georgia, communist/socialist Stacey Abrams is not conceding and might still win with thousands of votes uncounted. This is Georgia folks.

Stacey wants gun confiscation, Single Payer, abolish ICE, open borders, big entitlements, lots of taxes.

Stacey Abrams struggles to explain her position when confronted on supporting gun confiscationhttps://t.co/nFcfHOKt31 pic.twitter.com/Z6fAShjZFY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2018

As expected, socialists like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters have won yet again. The entire Black Caucus is socialist. The Progressive caucus is socialist. Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters have promised revenge against the right. Nancy says there will be “collateral damage” and Mad Max promises to get even with Wall Street. Elijah Cummings will have a gavel and he hates the right and the white right. Adam Schiff will create fake Russia-Trump collusion narratives. The Democrats will redistrict much of Trump’s base away in states where it is possible.

If you don’t share Pelosi’s views, you will be “collateral damage” as she recently explained.

UNITED SOCIALIST STATES OF AMERICA

Socialists, Democratic Socialists, and U.S. Communists are all the same people. Except for some minor philosophical differences, they all end up in the same place. They want the same things — total and sole control. And they want our stuff.

Abolish ICE, open borders, extremely high taxes, heavy regulations, rights and freebies for all foreigners here illegally and just visiting, universal basic incomes, water down the constitution, the rule of emotions over the rule of law, and so much more is on the agenda.

The leftists are knocking the states off with money and a corrupt media. You can’t keep a Republic with a lying media that squashes right-wing opinion.

Knocking states off one-by-one

California was the first to go with the importing of communist and socialist foreigners who like entitlements. New York was competitive not very long ago. It’s now socialist.

Texas is going left and Virginia is already there. If you go through red states like Arizona, New Mexico, and others, you can see the inevitable socialism on the horizon.

Between leftist foreigners, brainwashed youth, and a corrupt far-left media, the entertainment industry, and schools, there is no other direction at the moment. We can still change that, but will we?

The country is divided and President Trump has held back the Democrats who have taken a turn to the hard-left.

Democrats ran on high taxes, Obamacare lies, heavy regulation, open borders, and jobs which they never turn out. They project their fascist leanings on the right and people believe them. It was all a winner for them in the House at least.

Democrats don’t like the Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights. Once they get rid of the Second Amendment and water down the First with so-called ‘hate speech’ laws, it’s all over. They all go down.

There is good news. The GOP outperformed in the senatorial races, largely thanks to Donald Trump. The GOP expanded their majority.

The answer is we need to do a far better job of explaining why the conservative way is better.

