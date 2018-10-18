Great News GOP! Hillary Might Run in 2020 According to ‘Whispers’

On MSNBC’s Hardball this past Monday, Democratic strategist Steve McMahon said that “some people close to the Clintons and close to Hillary Clinton who look at the field and think if Joe Biden doesn’t run, it’s an awfully weak field and someone like Hillary Clinton could get back in.”

He added that some of these confidants are “whispering in her ear” that she might be able to win the nomination if Biden decides not to run.

CNN’s most recent national poll of potential 2020 Democratic contenders gave Biden a 20-point lead over communist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the next leading contender. Biden got 33 percent in the poll while Sanders received 13 percent. The others are way behind so far, including the female Obama Kamala Harris with 9 percent.

Biden is — so far — saying he is not a candidate and this week he said he “is so old”. He’s 75 and that is getting up there.

Hillary and Bill are going on a tour and that does sound like they are testing the waters.

This is the best news the GOP could ever have. People like Hillary less now than they did when she first ran and she always loses.