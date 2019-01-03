Greatest Scandal of Our Times: The Steele Dossier, a Setup to Get Trump

The greatest scandal of our times is the weaponized Steele dossier, a fake document used to indict, spy, corrupt, and destroy a Republican President. It is likely the ‘insurance policy’ referred to by Trump-hating agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Researcher Lee Smith of The Tablet wrote a piece for The Federalist well worth reading. Titled, New Documents Suggest The Steele Dossier Was A Deliberate Setup For Trump, the article examines the evidence and what you have likely thought becomes more apparent.

We haven’t doubted that. It’s obvious.

The article begins with this intriguing paragraph:

A trove of recently released documents sheds further light on the scope and logistics of the information operation designed to sabotage an American election. Players include the press, political operatives from both parties, and law enforcement and intelligence officials. Their instrument was the Steele dossier, first introduced to the American public two years ago.

The document was marketed as intelligence and used to secure a spy warrant. It is the basis for the Mueller probe.

The false ‘dossier’ was used as a pretext for two years of accusations of treason. Check out the convincing evidence in the research at The Federalist.

The [Steele] dossier operation has not only damaged institutions like the FBI and DOJ, but it has also poisoned the public sphere, perhaps irremediably. As a result, it is now accepted journalistic practice to print, and reprint, any garish fantasy so long as it’s layered with Russian intrigue and Trump team treason. Even as the rest of the country sees an institution that has made itself a laughingstock, the press continues to salute itself for its bravery—or the courage and industry required to take leaks from law enforcement and intelligence officials and Democratic operatives in an effort to topple a president it doesn’t like, elected by neighbors it holds in contempt.

The greatest scandal

It is the greatest scandal of our times, and we have few to address it. There was never any evidence for the dossier or the probe, and the worst purveyors of the lie now admit it without any repercussions or accountability. There is no one to hold them accountable.

No one could verify the ‘dossier’, but it has been and is being used to destroy this Republican presidency. It is the reason for Mueller’s probe. Democrats hope to use Mueller’s upcoming report to impeach the President. He is their minion.

The Marxist Barack Obama was behind it all.