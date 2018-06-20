Greatest US Hoax: America’s Great Border Wall [MUST-SEE VIDEO]

The included video is amazing.

From describing broken promises to descriptions of the current U.S. border wall to what is really going on with “immigration”, this video is informative.

The video also goes into the well-established cartels embedded in 103 U.S. cities and their impact on drug use. We now know that 106 million Americans admit to being drug users.

You may or may not agree with all that is said, but it is a must-see video.

Tell us what you think and where the video might be right or wrong.

via AmericaWorking.org