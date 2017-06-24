Greedy Socialist Bernie Sanders and Wife Are Under FBI Investigation

We reported the case of Jane Sanders and her illicit land deal that destroyed Burlington College. We have also reported the story of Bernie’s suspect donations. Today we have CBS on the Sanders case. Both Bernie and Jane are under investigation by the FBI. Bernie might have pushed the bank into giving the poorly-backed loan.

As a result, the Sanders have hired prominent attorneys.

The FBI probe is investigating a loan Jane Sanders obtained to expand Burlington College while she was its president, CBS News confirms.

Sanders’ top adviser Jeff Weaver told CBS News the couple has sought legal protection over federal agents’ allegations from a January 2016 complaint accusing then-President of Burlington College, Ms. Sanders, of distorting donor levels in a 2010 loan application for $10 million from People’s United Bank to purchase 33 acres of land for the institution.

What is new is that the FBI might also be looking into whether Sen. Sanders’ office inappropriately urged the bank to approve the loan.

Predictably, Bernie is calling it a political witch hunt

The investigation was at the request of a former Trump campaign vice-chairman for Vermont, Brady Toensing of Burlington.

The probe was however started while Obama was still in office. “It was started under President Obama, his Attorney General, and his U.S. Attorney, all of whom are Democrats,” Toensing said.

“My only hope is for a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation,” he added.

Ms. Sanders’ lawyer tried to distract from the core problem by saying, “The loan was approved by the financial board at the college.” The problem with that is it doesn’t address the real issue under investigation which is that she misrepresented donations.

Bernie says it’s a political game. However, if his wife deliberately misrepresented donors and if Bernie used his office to push banks into giving the loans, that’s illegal. They might not have had intent. It might have been Socialist idiocy.

These two should have been responsible for the loan to some degree.

