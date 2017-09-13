Greedy Socialist Bernie Won’t Pay His Nearly $500,000 Debt

While the Caitalist President and his campaign have settled all their debts, the greedy Socialist Bernie Sanders refuses to settle his. He owes a whopping $450,000 in campaign expenditures he refuses to pay although he has the money to do so.

Bernie owes the police departments across the nation who provided security at his violent events. Bernie4President were especially violent, even verbally and physically intimidating Democrats like Dianne Feinstein who weren’t far-left enough.

Bernie Sanders’ campaign still owes (a disputed) $450k to cities where he campaigned. Clinton and Trump, OTOH, have settled all 2016 debts pic.twitter.com/Z5ClnE6BuG — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 12, 2017

And he has the money to pay but won’t.

As Bernie returns to CA,

$5M+ left in his campaign account

Stiffs multiple CA cities for $327K in security costshttps://t.co/FTtezoY7kn pic.twitter.com/J9ORiDeFZ9 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) September 11, 2017

The 90% tax rate candidate is a hypocrite who took every personal tax deduction imaginable to keep as much money out of government hands as possible. His own tax plan would not allow the deductions he took.

The man who never held a real job and lived off the dole until he became the Burlington mayor was kicked out of a commune in 1971 for “sitting around and talking” about politics instead of working.

His wife Jane is under investigation for providing false documentation to get a loan to purchase land for Burlington College while she was president. Whether she is guilty or not has yet to be determined but what is certain is her bad financial planning destroyed the little hippie college.

Bernie is the proud owner of three homes, one is a vacation home on a lake. Bernie lives like a Capitalist, refuses to pay his debts, and wants a different standard of living for others than the one he feels he is entitled to live.

Sanders plans to return to his creditors’ home state in late September to make an appearance at a California Nurses Association convention in San Francisco. Sanders’ return to California is due to occur roughly one week after the expected roll out of his single payer health care legislation, “Medicare for All”, aka StalinCare.

Bernie loves Castro and his healthcare system.