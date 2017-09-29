Green Bay Packers Link Arms To Make the Same anti-USA Message Palatable

The players and the political left want the disrespect for the flag and the anthem to continue and are trying out different approaches with the same message. Take the Green Bay Packers. Last night, they decided to send the same message by standing with linked arms except for three players who still sat it out.

They want to keep politicizing football. The QB suggests the divisiveness is coming from the President and that’s what it’s about.

A loud ovation and chants of “USA, USA” rang out before the national anthem Thursday night at Lambeau Field as ESPN admitted in describing the team’s reception at the Green Bay Packers game last night. The team claims this was in support of their message.

The players picked a new form of disrespect for our flag to send the same message: make America less America.

The Geobbels MSM is applauding fans linking arms in support of the disrespect though the AP revealed it was only a small number who locked arms.

This is what the fans are actually saying:

These players want you to believe the divisiveness is coming from the President as they politicize the game.

The majority of fans at the Green Bay Packers game had their hands over their hearts and did not link arms. There was some yelling aimed at the disrespectful players.

One sign behind the Packers bench read: “Shame on the NFL. Vets stand for the flag.”

We could hear some ‘USA’ chants as it started, which is fantastic. “Could also hear some negativity being yelled during the anthem,” QB Aaron Rodgers said. “Semantics there, right? What’s disrespectful to the anthem? Yelling things during it, or standing at attention with arms locked, facing the flag? That’s for you to decide.”

That’s a deflection.

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett also said he heard yelling during the anthem.

“It’s just some m—–f—– yelling, ‘Put your hands on your heart,'” he said, chuckling. “That’s all I heard. Somebody kept saying, ‘Put your hand on your heart, put your hand on your heart.’ It’s like, back the f— up.”

Rogers also said, “The messaging of this, unfortunately, continues to need to be redirected. It’s never been about the national anthem, it’s never been about the military. We’re all patriotic in the locker room. We love our troops. This is about something bigger than that: an invitation to show unity in the face of some divisiveness from the top in this country, and I’m proud of our guys. This has been a galvanizing situation for us.”

So it’s anti-Trump now?

The messaging does not have to be redirected and lied about Rogers. They need to show respect for the flag, period.

In back, three players remained seated for the duration of the anthem — rookie cornerback Kevin King and tight ends Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks. They wouldn’t even stand because they hate America that much.

Some of the disrespect is aimed at “oppressive” America and some is directed at police over a fake narrative spread by a dishonest hard-left.

The numbers of police killing black men is actually down 70% since the late 1960s despite the fact that black men commit crimes largely disproportionate to their representation in the population.

On July 11, 2016, The Washington Post reported: “…out of all violent crimes in which someone was charged, black Americans were charged with 62 percent of robberies, 57 percent of murders and 45 percent of assaults in the country’s 75 biggest counties — despite the fact that black Americans made up just 13 to 15 percent of the population in those places.”

Jason Riley has more facts. It is important to note that Black suspects are less likely to be shot over white suspects according to one Harvard study.