Green New Deal Co-Author Goes Ballistic! Mocking Follows!

Ed Markey, who co-wrote the bizarre Socialist Climate Manifesto known as the Green New Deal, has gone nuts over the fact that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been kind enough to bring it up for a floor vote.

Markey doesn’t want his comrades silenced since this is a movement he can get behind. But Senator McConnell is not silencing them. He is giving it voice and the attention it deserves.

Markey put out this sprawling piece of garbage legislation with a woman-child and is complaining that Senator Mitch McConnell is making Democrats show they do indeed support it.

Markey is being widely-mocked and we touch upon it here.

Don’t let Mitch McConnell fool you: this is nothing but an attempt to sabotage the movement we are building. He wants to silence your voice so Republicans don’t have to explain why they are climate change deniers. McConnell wants this to be the end, this is just the beginning. https://t.co/GUxJ5HG2jb — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 12, 2019

LET THE MOCKING BEGIN

Worker: “I’ve written a proposal to create a new product that will save the company & give all of us PONIES, RAINBOWS and UNTOLD RICHES!” CEO: “Alright, let’s have the board vote on it!” Worker: “STOP SABOTAGING ME!” Seriously @EdMarkey do you realize how crazy you sound? pic.twitter.com/lwwY8ut4yh — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 13, 2019

Just a reminder that Ed Markey is a weirdo. He is, and I know this sounds odd, because it is, obsessively *anti-rollercoaster*. He has been for two decades, and he still steadfastly refuses to accept the research that contradicts his position. He’s a strange, strange man. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 13, 2019

He used to preview impending studies on the effect of rollercoasters on the human body, and then when the studies showed that there was no risk, say we needed another one. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 13, 2019

.@EdMarkey Complains About Voting on His Own Legislation https://t.co/Z5ctEZUugm — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 13, 2019

Of course he’s rushing the deal. We only have 12 years. Why are you standing in the way of bold progressive action not seen since WWII or the moon landing? This is an existential crisis. https://t.co/boEye0gqHB — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2019

It’s a resolution. They introduced it. If they didn’t want it voted on, maybe they shouldn’t have introduced it. https://t.co/GLtLE3q0rv — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 13, 2019

Climate Change is an existential threat to humanity and our way of life. We have put forward our plan to save global humanity & Mitch McConnell is sabotaging it by putting it to a vote publish tweet https://t.co/9gMeE3Bu4B — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2019

There is so much more. He’s the running joke.