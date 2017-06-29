Greta Van Susteren Is Out at MSNBC, the Hate Trump Channel

Greta Van Susteren is leaving MSNBC, less than seven months after she joined the NBC Universal outlet. Her ratings weren’t good.

She left Fox, which the MSNBC audience hates, and she tried to do straight and fair news to an audience of angry, psyched anti-Trump people.

Liberal hate drives cable right now, especially MSNBC.

The network intends to replace her at 6 p.m. with Ari Melber.

Ari Melber is way, way out on the left. He’s no neutral observer, just another opinionated leftist.

Journalism is dead. People want hate.

Phil Griffin, the President of MSNBC, sent out a bland memo announcing the departure.

“MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways,” said Griffin, in the memo. “Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they’ve hosted shows at all three major cable news networks. We are grateful to her and wish her the best.”

Greta’s announcement was worse than bland.

I am out at MSNBC – — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

Van Susteren had a 14-year run at Fox News Channel prior to leaving over a contract dispute.

Airing at 6 p.m. ET, For The Record, has not managed to hold the ratings of its 5 p.m. lead in, Meet the Press Daily, even as the network is seeing some of it best ratings in other dayparts, in its 21-year history, according to TV Newser.

It’s not that she’s a conservative. That’s not the problem. Greta’s no conservative and has been a Hillary supporter. She entertained the Clintons on her yacht. But she’s neutral and does fair, responsible journalism.

People don’t seem to want that. They want to be told what they want to hear, especially if it’s to use Donald Trump as a punching bag.