Chuck the Grinch Schumer Fires 8 Staffers Before the Holidays

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) fired a group of Democratic staffers right before Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s.

He fired almost everyone in the Senate Democrats’ internal video department, the Senate Democratic Media Center, to make room for his new digital operation focusing on viral social media content, Politico reported.

“On Friday, December 16, 2016, my colleagues and I in the Senate Democratic Media Center were informed by the incoming Democratic Leaders office that our services were no longer needed,” said one staffer in a goodbye email to other Democratic staffers.

It couldn’t wait until January?

Schumer intends to set up a viral video department to get out the party’s message on social media. Expect fake news.

The grinch has been hiring new staff.

“The mission of the revamped SDMC will be to produce more content to make content more creative and catchy, and to do so faster than we’ve been able to in the past,” a senior Democratic aide told Fox News.

What can you expect from a man who cries over Harry Reid “who made me the man I am today”.