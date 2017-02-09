Even department stores are being politicized. Americans have to just say no. We can’t shop in peace without this divisiveness.

Marshalls and T.J. Maxx parent company TJX Cos. of Framingham told employees to downgrade the visibility of Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories in stores where they previously had their own displays.

TJX spokeswoman Erika Towers on Wednesday confirmed that products from the first daughter’s company were being moved onto general merchandise racks. Ivanka Trump in-store signs were to be thrown away, according to the New York Times, which obtained a memo outlining the change ordered last week by TJX.

The New York Times says the outlet stores instructed their employees to throw away signs for Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, and hang her clothes so that they mix in with other lines.

“Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into” the racks where most products hang, the note read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”

The instruction was to eliminate special displays for the merchandise, “not to remove it from the sales floor,” said Doreen Thompson, a spokeswoman for the TJX Companies, the retailers’ parent corporation.

“We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors,” she said.

At the same time, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announced that they were removing Ivanka’s line from their stores due to it not performing well, possibly due to the #grabyourwallet campaign that sprung up, encouraging people to boycott Trump products.

Macy’s is allegedly facing pressure to drop Ivanka Trump’s line.

Business Insider reports that a customer service rep for Macy’s told a customer they were in the process of dropping her shoe and apparel line. But there’s been no comment yet from Macy’s if Trump’s merchandise will stay. Still, it seems almost everything (with the exception of some shoes) in the Ivanka line is drastically marked down on Macy’s website… if that means anything.

Senior Director of Marketing at Ivanka Trump, Rosemary Young, told Fox News on the contrary, the brand is continuing to expand.

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains. The women behind the brand represent a diverse group of professionals and we are proud to say that the Ivanka Trump brand continues to embody the principles upon which it was founded. It is a company built to inspire women with solution-oriented offerings, created to celebrate and service the many aspects of their lives.”

Customers took to Macy’s Facebook page to request the department store follow in dropping the line and others took to Facebook to say the opposite.

Nordstrom’s decision to stop carrying her line came after the “Grab Your Wallet” campaign, which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise. Neiman Marcus took Ivanka merchandise offline late Thursday afternoon as well.

Neiman Marcus released the following statement to Racked: “Neiman Marcus has a very small Ivanka Trump precious jewelry business which is comprised 100 percent of consigned merchandise (merchandise owned by the vendor). Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both.”