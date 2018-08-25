Guadalajara Is Mexico’s New Sodom & Gomorah

NBC Miami reports that officials in Guadalajara, one of the most conservative cities in Mexico, will allow sexual relations in public view unless a third party complains.

Police will not be allowed to sanction public sex acts.

“Having sexual relations or committing acts of exhibitionism of a sexual nature in public places, vacant lots, inside vehicles or in private locations in public view will be considered administrative offenses, as long as a citizen requests police intervention,” details the modification to article 14 of the Bylaws of Good Government

The alleged reason is so police can expend their energy fighting crime.

Not everyone is happy about it for moral reasons. Additionally, some say it will make it easier for rapists and pedophiles to abuse their victims. Both are true.

They do the same in Vondelpark in Amsterdam, the paper notes. But what they didn’t mention is Amsterdam is on the road to becoming a hellhole of degradation.

The State Department has issued an alert for all of Mexico and the travel advisory for Guadalajara warns exercise increased caution.