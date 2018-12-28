Guatemalan Boy Died from Influenza, Officer Killed by Illegal Alien

There are two equally disturbing stories in the media today. One is being blown up and the other is basically being ignored. The first concerns an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy crossing illegally into the U.S. He died from influenza thanks to a neglectful father. The second is the equally sad story of Ronil Singh, a devoted police officer, husband, and father, who was murdered by an illegal alien for no good reason.

THE INNOCENT LITTLE BOY

USA Today reported that the 8-year-old Guatemalan boy Felipe Gómez Alonzo who died in U.S. custody on Christmas Eve was infected with influenza B, according to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. It’s not the official cause of death yet but he did have the flu.

One can safely assume the journey weakened him and he caught it from his fellow illegal aliens.

The father of the 8-year-old boy refused further medical treatment for the boy after multiple examinations by medical personnel. Agents, not the father, brought him back to the hospital.

The leaders of these groups should be arrested and the parents charged with child abuse. The boy would be alive today if we had a wall.

The media and Democrats are continuing to condemn Border Patrol and ICE for his death.

Let’s pause right now and say this is unacceptable. We are Americans. This is unconscionable. U.S. Says 8-Year-Old Guatemalan Boy Has Died In Custody https://t.co/bqXpWv28zj — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) December 25, 2018

Americans should stop what they are doing and think about all the people being killed by illegal aliens, the diseases and criminals flooding in, and the destruction of our culture and politics.

Instead we have idiots like the following abolish ICE agitator.

Stop what you are doing and think about this: Children are dying in U.S. prisons. This must end. Now.#AbolishIceBox

https://t.co/IchQs78fvc — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) December 25, 2018

When it’s our brown or black babies dying, those in power to change it, don’t give a shit. Come Jan 3rd, @realDonaldTrump and his enablers will be forced to care! #NotOnMyWatch

https://t.co/NCtQCQBYep — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 26, 2018

Holy Innocents today the 28th when we remember Herod and his systems of power that murdered children – because of their fear of losing. Enough. ‘An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died while in custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol late on Christmas Eve’ #cLectio #holyinnocents pic.twitter.com/c4ia9sJc38 — rob wardle (@robwardle1) December 28, 2018

THE TRAGIC DEATH OF RONIL SINGH

A California police officer was murdered at a traffic stop by an illegal alien and we hear little about it. There is certainly no outrage. Ronil Singh did nothing but help people and was a devoted family man with a new baby.

The killer is still on the loose, armed and dangerous. He’s free and carefree. Killing this innocent officer meant nothing to him. He is welcomed in by Democrats and protected in Democrat sanctuaries.

This is Newman, CA Police Officer Ronil Singh, his pretty young wife, and beautiful baby on Christmas Day, just five hours before he was shot and killed by an illegal alien. He was beloved in his department and his community. pic.twitter.com/yHnwcijfFP — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 27, 2018

Hey Ted, wondering if you’re going to comment on California police officer Ronil Singh- a LEGAL immigrant who was killed by an ILLEGAL immigrant…. https://t.co/J0lPQTNByO — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 28, 2018

Young California Police Officer, a Legal Immigrant, Was Killed by an Illegal Alien

https://t.co/VU3Eo3nK5A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 28, 2018

THE PRESIDENT IS TAKING A HARDLINE

He is threatening to shut down the southern border and he’s menacing Mexico with NAFTA.

The President tweeted today that We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!

The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a “profit making operation.” We build a Wall or close the Southern Border.

Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs. Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border.

Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries – taking advantage of U.S. for years!

This is what will save the lives of little foreign children whose parents are idiots.