Guess Who Might Have Leaked the Debunked Russia Dossier to the Media

When he ran for the presidency in 2008, the righteous Senator from Arizona wouldn’t stoop to say a word about Barack Obama’s communist connections to mentor Frank Marshall Davis, Bill Ayers and Reverend Wright. However, in an interesting turn of events, he was okay with trashing Trump. He might have been the person who leaked the fake Russia Trump dossier to the media.

That is what is being suggested in two lawsuits, one in the United States and another in the U.K.

The Russia dossier is a compilation of hearsay and uncorroborated, salacious accusations meant to damage Donald Trump. It’s been widely recognized as fake.

John McCain admits he gave the dossier to the FBI but has never said he is the one who leaked it.

The senator, who should have retired a decade ago, will be questioned in a defamation lawsuit on two continents over the dossier, McClatchy reports.

The two lawsuits are being brought by lawyers for Aleksej Gubarev, a Cyprus-based Internet entrepreneur whom Steele’s Russian sources accused of cyber spying against the Democratic Party leadership.

This from McClatchy:

According to a new court document in the British lawsuit, counsel for defendants Steele and Orbis [creators of the document] repeatedly point to McCain, R-Ariz., a vocal Trump critic, and a former State Department official as two in a handful of people known to have had copies of the full document before it circulated among journalists and was published by BuzzFeed.

The court document obtained by McClatchy confirms that Sir Andrew Wood, a former British ambassador to Moscow and a Russia adviser to former Prime Minister Tony Blair, discussed the 35-page dossier with McCain.

“The Defendants considered that the issues were self-evidently relevant to the national security of the US, UK and their allies,” the document says, explaining why Steele and his partner, Christopher Burrows, felt it necessary to share the dossier’s findings.

Wood had told Britain’s The Guardian in January that McCain had reached out to him about the dossier, and had obtained it through other means. The court document confirms that Wood, Steele and former State Department official David Kramer decided together that new information gathered after the election should be shared with authorities in Britain and the United States.

McCain appears to have been far more involved in the dossier than he has let on. He’s not accused of being behind the creation of the 35-page hit piece, but he might have leaked it.

McCain was one of two who had the full dossier which was given to at least 12 news organizations before it was made public. The media held back on publication because there was no supportive documentation. Buzzfeed decided to go with it and their reputation suffered for it.

It looks like John McCain was very much a part of the smearing of Donald Trump. Certainly, he was more involved than he originally let on. While he had reason to hold Trump in contempt, at what point does he put country first?