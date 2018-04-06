Innocent gun owners in one Chicago suburb will become instant criminals on June 13 when a new gun ordinance takes effect. It bans semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, pistols and anything that the rule makers think looks like an “assault rifle”.

Fines will go up to $1,000 a day. Can prison be far behind?

Ironically, Chicago’s gun violence is gang-related and has nothing to do with innocent gun owners. It is safe to conclude that the left wants our guns and our right to self-defense, period.

The village only has 18,000 residents and is irrelevant in the scheme of things. What they should worry about is their Chicago crime wave with more murders than in Afghanistan. They should also worry about their serious debt problem.

Outrageous Fines, Gun Confiscation

Lawmakers in the village of Deerfield, Illinois voted unanimously to ban semi-automatic rifles, as well as pistols and shotguns “with certain features”. Also banned are fixed magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. If residents don’t oblige, they will be fined $1,000 a day.

There is no grandfather clause. All guns covered by the ordinance, as well as magazines, must be surrendered to the Chief of Police for disposal. In other words, this is gun confiscation.

The ordinance states, “The possession, manufacture, and sale of assault weapons in the Village of Deerfield is not reasonably necessary to protect an individual’s right of self-defense or the preservation or efficiency of a well-regulated militia.”

Since knives, screwdrivers, hammers, cars and other heavy objects are used to murder people, what will they do about those?

A similar ban was put in place in Highland Park. When it went to the U.S. Supreme Court, it was sent back to the lower court which allowed the ban to stand.

The Deerfield Village Manager, Kent Streets, wants to see more villages and towns do the same until the federal government does the same [guts the 2nd Amendment]. The ordinance states they intend to “effectuate cultural change” — that would be a culture without a 2nd Amendment.

Opponents say it will make residents less safe.

“You are the bureaucrats that Thomas Jefferson warned us about,” said Deerfield resident Dan Cox.

Other residents disagree.

“There were a lot of emotional arguments and not a lot based on fact,” said Daniel Easterday, according to CBS Chicago. “Deerfield is a very crime free community, and I don’t see how this is going to make it any more crime free.”

If that is the case, why do they need the law? To make them safe from innocent gun owners?

This is meant to gut the 2nd Amendment and that is all it is meant to do.

Guns Covered

The rule makers of Deerfield know they are banning non-assault weapons because they specifically stated that if they say it’s an “assault rifle”, then it is. They are including the AR-15s, “semi-automatic rifles, pistols and shotguns with certain features.”

According to CBS News, the ban will include semiautomatic rifles with a fixed magazine and a capacity to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, shotguns with revolving cylinders, and conversion kits from which assault weapons can be assembled. The list is long and includes all the following models or duplicates thereof: AK, AKM, AKS, AK-47, AK-74, ARM, MAK90, Misr, NHM 90, NHM 91, SA 85, SA 93, VEPR, AR-10, AR-15, Bushmaster XM15, Armalite M15, Olympic Arms PCR, AR70, Calico Liberty, Dragunov SVD Sniper Rifle, Dragunov SVU, Fabrique NationalFN/FAL, FN/LAR, FNC, Hi-Point Carbine, HK-91, Kel-Tec Sub Rifle, SAR-8, Sturm, Ruger Mini-14, and more… Detachable magazines are out too of course. Oh, let’s not forget to mention that there is no self-defense exception. The NRA will join the Guns Save Life lawsuit against the village. The National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) announced support for a lawsuit brought by Guns Save Life challenging the Village of Deerfield, Illinois’ gun confiscation ordinance.