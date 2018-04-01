Gun-Free London Surpassed New York in Murders, Police Collect Knives

After twelve killings in just 19 days, London has surpassed New York in murder rates. It is the first time London has overtaken New York and it won’t change any time soon.

February marked the first month in history books that London had more murders than the American city with a total of 15 homicides. Out of the 15 killed, nine were aged 30 or younger.

Their March numbers are even worse at 22 murders.

In a one year period ending in September 2017, there were 37,443 reported knife offenses as compared to 6,694 gun offenses. Of those knife crimes across the entirety of the U.K., no less than 12,980 took place in the city of London alone, an increase of about 2,452 over the previous year.

It is generally not indigenous Londoners committing the murders or any of the other violent crimes in what is being described as a “crime wave”.

London police are too scared to stop and search suspects. It’s not politically correct and Sadiq Khan, the feckless feminist mayor is more concerned about gender equality.

The police chief said officers feared breaching rules on harassing ethnic minorities. The Met chief said: “Cops probably did lose confidence. They were fearful they might get into trouble or might not be supported if they had a complaint.”

The killers are stabbing some of the victims to death with anything they can get their hands on. Knives will have to go! Ban them all, along with vans. Other victims are being shot to death.

London police are doing an absurd weapons sweep.

We weren’t kidding about knives being banned. In a big weapons sweep, this is what they think is effective. It’s ridiculous.

Again #Brownswood. Not the scariest looking of knives but it is still a KNIFE!! Why is this sitting on the window ledge in a communal corridor. Can everyone at some point today, step outside your front door and conduct your own weapon sweep! #StopKnifeCrime pic.twitter.com/Ys1D4fkEk9 — Stamford Hill Police (@MPSStamfordHill) January 27, 2018

Found by Wimbledon Safer Transport Team carrying out a Weapons sweep London Road Morden Park Gated Entrance. More danger off the streets pic.twitter.com/nBijrL9ViL — Roads&Transport MPS (@MPSRTPC) September 18, 2017

Um…This isn’t an April Fools joke. Look what London police confiscated during a “weapons sweep”

This is what banning guns and “assault weapons” looks like. https://t.co/BOUNW0yNqd — chondram (@chondram) March 31, 2018