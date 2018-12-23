Gun Grabbing College Reject David Hogg Gets Into Harvard

After receiving a dozen rejections from colleges, including Central Florida, for his mediocre record, David Hogg has been accepted into Harvard. That’s the school being sued for bias against high-performing Asians because too many of them are smart. And lucky us, the hard-left radical plans to study political science.

They aren’t looking for intelligent Asians or Conservatives, but they are seeking hard-left Twitter blatherskites.

David Hogg getting into Harvard with a 1270 SAT, yet Asian Americans with perfect SATs getting rejected based on their race. This is exactly what I mean when I say the Ivy League is wholeheartedly subjective politically and it is disgusting. — ⛢ (@idebbbz) December 22, 2018

The reactions on Twitter were strongly for or against

The editor of the now-defunct, The Weekly Standard, and Commentary Magazine, Jason Podhoretz said we have to all shut up. We are supposed just take the man-child’s abuse, let him call us murderers, and not notice when he gets into a school he is ill-qualified to attend.

Shut up about David Hogg. What’s the matter with you people. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 22, 2018

Hunter Pollack who is a real survivor and whose sister died in Parkland mentioned the advantage socialists have since they aren’t required to earn their success.

I feel bad for the countless students who dedicated endless amounts of time and hard work, but got denied from Harvard, only too see @davidhogg111 get accepted with a very low SAT score. Hogg fits in perfect with socialists, nothing earned always given. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) December 23, 2018

His scores didn’t get him into Central Florida, but they’re good enough for Harvard

He doesn’t quite make the bottom 25% of students at Harvard, further proving he didn’t earn his spot and suggesting he might not do well. He can get extra credit for being an abusive jerk on Twitter.

David Hogg is heading to Harvard despite an SAT score of 1270. The bottom 25% at Harvard have an average SAT score of 1460. https://t.co/7dXFxmJjpw — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) December 22, 2018

Mediaite columnist John Ziegler stated the obvious. Harvard only wants to train leftists, even unaccomplished ones.

I’m all for college admissions being more than about test scores & GPA, but here’s the thing the media will never say about David Hogg/Harvard: If he had used his celebrity/platform to promote a pro-2nd Amendment position, there’s literally ZERO chance he gets in. ZERO #LibBias https://t.co/FHB1Id2fv6 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) December 22, 2018

SAT scores, grades, and manners are irrelevant in considering Harvard admissions. You just have to be an SJW mouthpiece.

Let’s be blunt: David Hogg is being rewarding for being an asshole on Twitter. OK, let’s be kind: for being Twitter famous. By giving him this award, Harvard is participating in encouraging people to engage in behavior that is objectively bad. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) December 22, 2018

This is a Harvard asset

He is going to be an asset for Harvard says the NIA girl in the next tweet.

David Hogg will be an asset to Harvard. That’s why they want him. Good for him. I hope he develops his analysis and sharpens his organizing skill while in school. I hope he finds a community of folks to organize with as well. — #Prisonculture (@prisonculture) December 22, 2018

Here’s the Harvard asset in the flesh: