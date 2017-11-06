Gun Laws at Work, Mass Killer Devin Kelley Denied a Gun License

The gun laws that Barack Obama called for Sunday are in effect and they don’t work. They didn’t work in the case of the church killer. The killer was denied a gun license and had no right to own a gun yet he owned several weapons.

Kelley tried to get a license to carry a gun in Texas, but the state denied him, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, citing the director of Texas’ Department of Public Safety.

“So how was it that he was able to get a gun? By all the facts that we seem to know, he was not supposed to have access to a gun,” Abbott told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “So how did this happen?”

Kelley purchased the Ruger AR-556 rifle in April 2016 from an Academy Sports & Outdoors store in San Antonio, a law enforcement official told CNN.

When Kelley filled out the background check paperwork at the store, he checked the box to indicate he didn’t have disqualifying criminal history, the official said. He listed an address in Colorado Springs, Colorado when he bought the rifle, the official said.

The federal government’s firearm transaction record, which buyers must legally fill out, asks about felony convictions. This was after his confinement for assault and his discharge.

In Texas, firearms dealers must initiate the background check required by federal law by contacting the FBI directly. If he had a permit, he would have been allowed to avoid the background check, but he did not have a legal permit.

Texas leads in background checks.

Texas law appears to prohibit anyone convicted of assaulting a family member from within their residence from owning a firearm.

Kelley had an awful past which was enough to keep him away from guns. He was a loner in school, stalked girlfriends and molested one, attacked his wife and child, was kicked out of the Air Force for his assault on his family, and he was threatening his in-laws.

Someone made a mistake. He even broadcast his gun ownership on Facebook. He had no right to own a gun by law. The laws don’t work with criminals in any case. That isn’t the problem. The problem is evil people and the government can’t control everything. Maybe the killer had a mental illness not properly treated. We will likely never know.