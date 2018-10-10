Hack New Yorker Writer Jane Mayer Deliberately Smeared Kavanaugh

If you remember, Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow wrote the second story in which an old classmate named Deborah Ramirez accused Brett Kavanaugh of flashing her in their Freshman year of college. The story was so ridiculously unsubstantiated that the NY Times wouldn’t even go with it.

Ramirez emailed old Eli friends for weeks asking if Judge Brett Kavanaugh was the one who flashed her 35 years before. She still doesn’t know, even though she allegedly found her memory. The friends who helped remind her are Democrats and she’s a far-left Democrat.

Mayer used the tactics of a smear merchant. She knew she had to establish a pattern and that is what that second fake story was about — establishing a pattern. That’s what all the ensuing anonymous fake stories were about.

SHE WAS MISSING A PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR

The veteran journalist told Elle that what was missing with Anita Hill’s accusation against Clarence Thomas was a pattern of such behavior.

“So having watched this before, I knew that key issues would be whether the judge had a pattern of similar behavior, since that helps establish who is telling the truth when there is a standoff, and whether there were credible corroborators on either side,” she said. “Knowing this is why Ronan Farrow and I were so alert to the significance of other accusers, such as Deborah Ramirez. Her allegation showed that, if true, yes, there was a pattern of misconduct, and likely another side of the judge.”

After the public accusation by credible Christine, Mayer and Farrow wrote the unsubstantiated story of Deborah Ramirez. They were harshly criticized for putting out such a ridiculous story that could not be backed up by anyone.

The New York Times reported it could not corroborate Ramirez’s story and that Ramirez had contacted former Yale classmates to see if they remembered, adding she “told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.”

Mayer told Elle she felt “empathetic” toward women if they are “telling what appears to be the truth.”

IF THEY APPEAR TO BE TELLING THE TRUTH, THEY ARE

“As a reporter, my heart goes out to the powerless and vulnerable who try to tell the truth in the face of great risks, no matter who they are. As a woman, I do feel empathetic toward other women, if they are telling what appears to be the truth,” she said.

Are you kidding me? They only have to APPEAR TO BE TELLING THE TRUTH??? What about having a heart for innocent men.

Nothing about the left is real. They do and say whatever it takes. If they can do this to a Boy Scout with an impeccable reputation, imagine what they can do to you and me.

RUSH ADDRESSED IT ON HIS RADIO SHOW

THE SMEAR MERCHANTS

This is similar to the ‘wrap up smear’ Nancy Pelosi described in 2017. It’s not exactly the same but it is not all that different either. The Democrat Party has adopted the practice of using smear merchants. That’s what David Brock, Media Matters, rioters, and the attacks on Trump are all about.