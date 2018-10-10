Hack New Yorker Writer Jane Mayer Deliberately Smeared Kavanaugh

If you remember, Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow wrote the second story in which an old classmate named Deborah Ramirez accused Brett Kavanaugh of flashing her in their Freshman year of college. The story was so ridiculously unsubstantiated that the NY Times wouldn’t even go with it.
Ramirez emailed old Eli friends for weeks asking if Judge Brett Kavanaugh was the one who flashed her 35 years before. She still doesn’t know, even though she allegedly found her memory. The friends who helped remind her are Democrats and she’s a far-left Democrat.
Mayer used the tactics of a smear merchant. She knew she had to establish a pattern and that is what that second fake story was about — establishing a pattern. That’s what all the ensuing anonymous fake stories were about.
SHE WAS MISSING A PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR
The veteran journalist told Elle that what was missing with Anita Hill’s accusation against Clarence Thomas was a pattern of such behavior.
“So having watched this before, I knew that key issues would be whether the judge had a pattern of similar behavior, since that helps establish who is telling the truth when there is a standoff, and whether there were credible corroborators on either side,” she said. “Knowing this is why Ronan Farrow and I were so alert to the significance of other accusers, such as Deborah Ramirez. Her allegation showed that, if true, yes, there was a pattern of misconduct, and likely another side of the judge.”
After the public accusation by credible Christine, Mayer and Farrow wrote the unsubstantiated story of Deborah Ramirez. They were harshly criticized for putting out such a ridiculous story that could not be backed up by anyone.
The New York Times reported it could not corroborate Ramirez’s story and that Ramirez had contacted former Yale classmates to see if they remembered, adding she “told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.”
Mayer told Elle she felt “empathetic” toward women if they are “telling what appears to be the truth.”
IF THEY APPEAR TO BE TELLING THE TRUTH, THEY ARE
“As a reporter, my heart goes out to the powerless and vulnerable who try to tell the truth in the face of great risks, no matter who they are. As a woman, I do feel empathetic toward other women, if they are telling what appears to be the truth,” she said.
Are you kidding me? They only have to APPEAR TO BE TELLING THE TRUTH??? What about having a heart for innocent men.
Nothing about the left is real. They do and say whatever it takes. If they can do this to a Boy Scout with an impeccable reputation, imagine what they can do to you and me.
RUSH ADDRESSED IT ON HIS RADIO SHOW
THE SMEAR MERCHANTS
This is similar to the ‘wrap up smear’ Nancy Pelosi described in 2017. It’s not exactly the same but it is not all that different either. The Democrat Party has adopted the practice of using smear merchants. That’s what David Brock, Media Matters, rioters, and the attacks on Trump are all about.
Trash merchants of fantastic lies, just like the Russian collusion hogwash thrown at Trump, pure political hit jobs.
Jane … what was actually missing from Anita Hill’s story was her admission that she followed Clarence, from job to job because she wanted a romantic relationship with him – and that he didn’t want that. The rest of Anita’s story was exaggeration and of no redeeming value.
So it’s a fabrication, intended to defame, and did not have a foundation of truth.
Totally made up. This essentially discredits Farrow and Mayer as defenders of women and indicates they have been caught up in political radicalism.
These are kin to Maximilien Robespierre and the “Reign of Terror” during the French Revolution.
It took the form of arrest, show trial and execution of thousands of people. Only a few were of the aristocracy or nobility, about 30 out of 1500, if that makes any difference.
Between June 10 and July 23, 1793, 1366 victims perished. Most were innocent of any crime, unable to defend themselves, and not even informed of the crime they had been accused of.
The law was whatever Robespierre and his followers desired it to be, and was changed at will.
The “mob” ruled in Paris.
The guillotine began its work, but was found to be a “messy and inconvenient way to get rid of the political garbage”. They resorted to mass shootings, and “vertical deportation” in which people were stripped of their clothes and valuables, young men and women were tied together, put on barges and holes punched in the sides of the barges so they would sink, then pushed out into the river. The prisoners watched the water rise about them, before they drowned. An average of 36 people per day were sent to the guillotine.
I think it ended when Robespierre himself lost favor and was executed.
Linen, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Pol Pot, all had a similar approach, eradicate any opposition, and no defense against accusations.
Hopefully, the accusations without foundation will run their course, and trials without a person being allowed to defend themselves not happen in America.