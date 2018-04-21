Hamas-Tied CAIR, Leftist Groups Push to Block Pompeo

CNS News reports the Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] is planning a joint event with mostly Muslim groups to urge the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to vote Mike Pompeo down on Monday.

The news conference at the National Press Club will include radical organizations: the Muslim Public Affairs Council, Islamic Circle of North America, American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, American Muslims for Palestine and National Religious Campaign Against Torture Action Fund.

“CAIR is also calling on all those who value America’s traditions of religious inclusion and respect for diversity to contact members of the U.S. Senate to oppose Pompeo’s confirmation,” said the group, which describes Pompeo as an “Islamophobe.”

CAIR knows as much about American values and traditions as any Muslim Brotherhood terrorist knows.

The organization of leftist radicals is anti-American. They do not represent Muslim values or the majority of Muslims in this country. They would like to think so, however.

Pompeo risked his life going to North Korea to broker peace and possible de-nuclearization. Despite this, the Democrats, one Republican, and CAIR don’t want him. There is absolutely no reason to deny him the position. He is very qualified.

The Far-Left Anti-Pompeo Crew

Cory Booker, Bob Menendez, Jeanne Shaheen, Ed Markey and a few other leftists want no part of any Republican nominee. And they definitely don’t want Pompeo.

Pompeo’s visit to the reclusive communist nation has generally won praise, even from CNN. It means nothing because the anti-Pompeo crowd is doing this for political reasons under the guidance of Chuck Schumer.

Nine of the committee’s ten Democrats have announced their intention to oppose confirmation. Chris Coons hasn’t declared. Pompeo’s fate may hang in the hands of Sen. Rand Paul, the libertarian Kentucky Republican.

Paul met with Pompeo this week, at Trump’s request, but has given no indication of a change of mind.

Paul and Pompeo disagreed over the military strikes in Syria.

There are other options to get Pompeo appointed, such as via a Senate floor vote. It’s risky, however.

Previous nominees in recent administrations were confirmed easily: John Kerry in a 94-3 vote, Hillary Clinton 94-2, Condoleezza Rice 85-13, Madeleine Albright 99-0, while Colin Powell and Warren Christopher were confirmed by unanimous voice vote.

John Kerry was approved by 94 votes and this is how the Democrats reward the Republicans.

Leftist groups have come out in opposition, including MoveOn.org, Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, CODEPINK, the Sierra Club and the National Iranian American Council.

That alone should get a great deal of support for Pompeo from Americans.