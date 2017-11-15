Hannity Gives Judge Roy Moore a Very Tough Ultimatum

During Hannity’s now-famous interview with Judge Roy Moore, the judge waffled on some of the serious questions of whether or not he dated high school girls. Hannity mentioned that on his show last night as he talked about the latest revelation of a high school yearbook with Moore’s questionable notation to one of the accusers who Moore said he didn’t know.

Accuser Beverly Nelson said the inscription was written one week before the assault, December 22, 1977.

“Between him saying I never knew this girl, and then that yearbook comes out,” Hannity said, “for me, the judge has 24 hours.”

Before Moore, then a thirty-year old man, allegedly sexually assaulted the then-16 year old, he wrote, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say ‘Merry Christmas’…Love, Roy Moore D.A.”

Hannity said, “You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed.”

“You must remove any doubt,’ he added. “If you can’t do this, then Judge Moore needs to get out of this race.”

“This country has way too many issues and problems. The American people deserve 100% truth and honesty,” Hannity concluded.

On the same day, Wednesday, the Republican National Committee stopped funding Moore’s campaign.

Hannity started to lose advertisers for giving Moore an opportunity to present his case on his show last week after smear merchants Media Matters inundated companies with calls claiming Hannity defended a rapist. Hannity plugged the leaks, mainly because Hannity’s fans hit back, but it is also important to note that Hannity only gave Moore a platform to explain his side of the story.

He didn’t defend Moore, he grilled him, going back several times to the inconsistencies which Moore did not resolve during the interview.

Moore’s numbers are dropping. A new poll shows he is 8 points ahead in a race with a Progressive in a red state where he was more than 20 points ahead less than two weeks ago.

What has clouded the issue is the fact that Media Matters got involved along with Democrat operative Gloria Allred. Then there are the establishment Republicans who tried to destroy Moore during the Primary. They are calling for Moore’s withdrawal. Let’s not forget that the story came from the very dishonest and partisan Washington Post.

Finally Moore himself ardently denies the allegations, though it would be better if he left God out of this affair as he is wont to do.

Given all that, is Hannity’s call for more answers from Moore, fair, and can Moore meet the demand?