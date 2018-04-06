Hannity Torches “Pervert Kimmel”, Disney’s “Harvey Weinstein Jr.”

Jimmy Kimmel is a failed late-night comedian who gets his talking points from Chuck Schumer. Kimmel thinks he’s a gun and healthcare expert as he rips opposing opinions on his show. He’s nasty as opposed to funny, and, as far as Sean Hannity is concerned, he apparently went too far when he mocked Melania Trump.

Melania is a beautiful, bright woman who speaks five languages. She is an immigrant to the United States. Kimmel decided she’d make a good pinata and made fun of her accent. He also questioned her role in the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn.

A new low? Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of first lady Melania Trump’s Slovenian accent and questions her role in the White House Easter Egg Roll. @RCamposDuffy reacts on @foxandfriends. pic.twitter.com/YdNpPlGbJ1 — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) April 5, 2018

Hannity responded, calling him an “assclown” and “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” Kimmel responded, saying he just said he was doing those things while Trump was actually doing it [there is not proof he did]. That didn’t go over well with Hannity who promised to dedicate this evening’s show to Kimmel.

Kimmel has a history of lewd behavior and comments towards women. Hannity tweeted about some of his comments, such as “Asking 18 year old girls to grab his crotch and “put their mouth on it”. Jimmy that’s you being a pervert asshole. How would you feel if that was your daughter? I bet @Disney is so proud.”

This is ABC’s @jimmykimmel aka Harvey Weinstein Jr. Asking 18 year old girls to grab his crotch and “put their mouth on it”. Jimmy that’s you being a pervert asshole. How would you feel if that was your daughter? I bet @Disney is so proud. https://t.co/o7ydG72Pzc — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Kimmel tweeted Hannity, “no one likes you”, just like a 6th grader might say. Kimmel thinks Rachel Maddow is beating Hannity “bigly”. Actually, it’s “barely”.

I was number one for all of Cable news in 2017 and the number one most watched show in the first Qtr of 2018. And both Hannity and @MaddowBlog kick your ass every night Mr Weinstein jr on ABC @Disney. And Fallon and Colbert also kick your ass. Perverts like you fail on TV. https://t.co/KP9SAXtNwV — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Kimmel’s potty mouth was on full display.

Harvey Jr, @realDonaldTrump and I don’t have the creepy perverted relationship that you must have had with Obama. So Stop projecting. For the sake of 18 year old girls in America, Have you thought about going to Harvey Sr’s Sex Rehab? #pervertkimmel @Disney https://t.co/PlOeju5cAl — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

This clip is from one of Kimmel’s man shows.

Media Matters has already weighed in on Kimmel’s behalf of course. The far-left rag has been publishing hit pieces on Hannity almost daily. They are trying to take Hannity down, but if he does go down, he will go down fighting.

As for Kimmel, he’s been vile, and insulting the elegant Melania is truly despicable. It’s par for the course for him and his leftist buddies.

Kimmel the vile gets his information from Chuckie Schumer by his own admission to give you an idea of what he is.