Hannity Warns Trump Mueller Report Is Meant to Destroy His Presidency

William Barr’s hearing is underway in the Senate today. When asked if he thought special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was a witch hunt as the President describes it, he said he did not believe it was. He also described Mueller as a friend his family knows well.

Recently, the NY Times and The Washington Post claimed the FBI probed the President for possible collusion and then obstruction because they believed the President could be a national security threat and possibly a Russian agent or dupe.

Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame said the report will claim the President “destabilized” the United States. On the other hand, Jon Karl of ABC News said he’s hearing the report will be anti-climactic.

This takes us to the present.

FOX NEWS HOST HANNITY SAYS DON’T BELIEVE IT

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he doesn’t believe the news that Robert Mueller’s report is “anti-climatic”. He expects it to be a political bombshell.

“They’re not looking into Hillary Clinton, her phony Russian dossier that she paid for. Their focus is singularly on President Trump and everyone around him,” Hannity said Monday. He then played a clip of ABC’s Jonathan Karl downplaying the Mueller report.

“Honestly, I don’t trust what you just heard,” Hannity replied. “Given the overwhelming partisan makeup of Mueller’s team and their behavior throughout this process, consisting of high powered Democratic donors and attorneys — mark my words, they have and will continue to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump.”

“Here’s the problem, this is what should concern every American tonight — If these deep state actors succeed, forget about [a] free and a fair justice system, it’s done. Might as well take the Constitution as we know it and shred it, because that’s over forever.” We are already there on many fronts. We certainly don’t follow the rule of law on the border. Hannity continued, “Never forget the hate Trump Democrats, hate Trump media, they have been tied at the hip the whole time — reporting innuendo, lies, conspiracies daily. Just like last week, we saw the talking point of the Democratic Party regurgitated by their friends in the media. A manufactured crisis at the border. No, people getting killed and drugs crossing our border, that’s real.” He has more to say. Watch and tell us what you think: