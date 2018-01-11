Hannity Was Told Jim Comey or Andrew McCabe Paid for the Dossier [Videos]

Whether you like or don’t like Sean Hannity, know that he has been on top of the Russia collusion case and his sources have given him good information. He is now hearing that the FBI did pay for the dossier.

We need to know! It would be evidence of collusion by the FBI with the Democrats.

In October of last year, NY Post writer Paul Sperry claimed that the FBI paid for much of the dossier author’s expenses, travel and the like.

BREAKING: FBI picked up the tab for Steele dossier along with Hillary; FBI paid Steele’s travel and other expenses — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 28, 2017

Was that Peter Strzok’s “insurance policy”?

Sperry also pointed out in a tweet and in an article that this conspiracy began with Hillary and her campaign manager, Soros minion John Podesta.

Turns out Hillary aide Jake Sullivan was at the center of both Emailgate and Dossiergate (as well as Iranukesgate) #WitnessList — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 27, 2017

Paul Sperry outlined Hillary’s role in playing the media in order to grow a fabricated Trump-Russia collusion story. The author revealed in tweets that the FBI continued to pay for Steele’s opposition research after the election. Hillary also continued to fund it.

Sperry quoted a particularly significant paragraph from the book, “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign,” by [Democrats] Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes.

“Within 24 hours of her concession speech, [campaign chair John Podesta and manager Robby Mook] assembled her communications team at the Brooklyn headquarters to engineer the case that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up. For a couple of hours, with Shake Shack containers littering the room, they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking was the centerpiece of the argument.”

The media has fallen right into it, and, it appears, so has the FBI.

Let us not forget the FBI has been obstructing Congress investigating Fusion GPS and the dossier. The FBI and Clinton campaign likely indirectly or perhaps more directly colluded. There’s your collusion story.