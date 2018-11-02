Hanoi Jane Compares Trump to Hitler & Supporters Are the Third Reich

“If you’ve read anything about the rise of the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler, you will see the parallels,” Fonda said at the Women’s Media Awards.

She’s right, America is in grave danger, but it’s not because of President Trump and traditional Americans. It’s because of communist traitors like her.

Hollywood Reporter actually wrote: Just days after President Trump labeled the press “the true enemy of people,” Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, Maxine Water, and liberal public figures joined together in New York City on Thursday to celebrate champions for women in media.

He NEVER SAID that. The President said, “fake news is the enemy of the people” and it is. There’s plenty of it going around.

Traitor Jane said everyone has to get out and vote.

“If you’ve read anything about the rise of the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler, you will see the parallels,” Fonda said. “Attacking the media is the first step in the move towards fascism. The cornerstone to democracy is an independent, democratic media.”

Democrats/Socialists rule by fear mongering and they are the fascists.

The traitor Jane said if they don’t like the Supreme Court rulings, they will disobey them.

“Even if the Supreme Court were to make terribly unfair rulings, if you remember, Martin Luther King said it’s our obligation to disobey unjust laws,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re not going to obey them.”

Fonda went into some gibberish about travel bans.

Don’t let these people gaslight you. You are not crazy. Everything the President has done has been to bring America back to the rule of law. He’s imperfect but he is trying to do the right thing.