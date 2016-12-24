Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Obama Quietly Signed the Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act

This is one Orwellian bill and it is attached to the NDAA. We are heading for 1984. The government will control what we read and say if they have their way. It’s Marxist infantilism.

The sad thing about the Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act is it is bipartisan.

The latest rage is to silence so-called ‘fake news’ because Americans are seen as unable to do it.

“Something needs to be done about blatantly false news stories that circulate widely on Facebook and other social media platforms,” Howard Kurtz said on “Happening Now.” He is only one of many in the fake stream media and among the politicians complaining about so-called fake news. It’s the government pencil pushers who will get to decide what is or isn’t fake news thanks to this bill. It will grow and expand.

The vague and ill-defined Act, also known as the Portman-Murphy Act, can be defined any way that an administration wants it to be defined. It was quietly signed by Barack Obama this Christmas and Hanukkah Eve when no one is paying attention. It establishes a big government Ministry of Truth and it’s a globalist’s dream.

It establishes “an interagency center housed at the State Department to coordinate and synchronize counter-propaganda efforts throughout the US government.

Whatever that means. One thing it definitely means is there will be unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats deciding what we are allowed to see and say for public consumption.

The bipartisan Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act has two goals to combat “the constantly evolving threat of foreign disinformation”.

One is to develop a ‘whole-of-government’ strategy for countering what they decide is foreign propaganda and disinformation. it gives untold authority and resources to the Global Engagement Center, because this is a globalist attack. It will be led by the State Department and include a whole host of agencies.

Another goal of the Act is to create adaptive and responsive US strategy options using expertise from journalists, NGOs, civil society orgs., think tanks and on and on (all left-wing).

Bottom line is if you agree with any Russian propaganda and post it, you will likely be removed from the Internet and if you use this propaganda to criticize the government, you might be subject to arrest. While the Act doesn’t specify punishments, it’s not a stretch to come up with those possibilities.

If nothing else, we will see more of the ‘counter propaganda’ from our own government. If only we could stop our own government propaganda.

The Act allows for extensive censorship.

Portman and Murphy say their idea is to promote “fact-based narratives”.

The Portman-Murphy target is unclear. The entire act is unclear.

They will screen applicants for the strategy groups that will investigate and develop plans of attack but they don’t say it has to be Americans.

The government will decide what is Russian and/or other foreign propaganda and ‘fake news’. This cannot be constitutional but that doesn’t mean the Supremes will overrule it.

Leftists love government control and freedom runs counter to their dreams of big government and one world co-existence.

Americans don’t need the government to tell them what they can read. Any average person knows fake news, and, ironically, most of it is coming from the government, the leftists and the establishment of both parties.

Only seven senators voted against it.

Gillibrand (D-NY)

Lee (R-UT)

Markey (D-MA)

Merkley (D-OR)

Paul (R-KY)

Sanders (I-VT)

Wyden (D-OR)

This is a terrible bill with absolutely awful potential.