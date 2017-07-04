All those man on the street interviews with people seemingly unaware of the simplest historical facts are likely legitimate. And our educational system is probably a bit of a failure. Proof comes from the latest NPR/PBS poll that shows 23% of Americans think we won independence from Mexico!

All is not lost. The Daily Caller reports that 77 percent, did get the right country when asked from whom the colonies separated in 1776.

“A scattering of people mention France, Mexico and Germany among the longer list of countries,” said Dr. Lee Miringoff, Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.

At least one person out of more than 1,000 people surveyed answered that the U.S. declared independence from Afghanistan, Brazil, Canada, China, Columbia, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Panama or Russia.

Great guesses.

Republicans answered correctly more often than Democrats with 82 percent of Republicans and 83 percent of Independents answering correctly.

I guess Gruber is right, our country is full of dopes. That CNN producer might be right too — voters are “stupid as sh*t”.

We hope you had a very Happy Independence Day! We know our readers aren’t in this class fortunately.