Happy New Year’s Eve, Check Out Hillary’s 5500 Emails on the Way Out to Your Celebrations!

If you are bored and have nowhere to go on New Year’s Eve, you might want to read the 5500 Hillary emails released this afternoon which can be found on this link

The State Department was supposed to produce 9,000 pages but obviously feel short. They will produce the rest sometime next week. My guess is it will be late Friday!

An additional 275 messages are now upgraded to classified, bringing the total number of retroactively classified emails that moved through Clinton’s unsecured server to 1,274, Politico reported.

Most of those 1,274 were elevated to the “confidential” level, according to a State Department official, two in the most recent batch were upgraded to the “Secret” level, a more sensitive classification for issues that affect national security.

The emails included a message from Harold Koh, a State Department legal adviser, that was listed as “confidential” both in the subject line and in the body of the email. Most of Clinton’s now-classified emails have been upgraded to the “confidential” level.

It was officially classified as “confidential” by the State Department before being posted online late Thursday afternoon.

The email dated Feb. 2012 began with a clear disclaimer: “PRIVILEGED AND CONFIDENTIAL/ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE/DELIBERATIVE PROCESS/ATTORNEY WORK PRODUCT.”

Seems pretty clear – it was always confidential.

The email discussed ongoing negotiations with the Egyptian government over a U.S. non-governmental organization that was then facing legal trouble in the country.

State Department officials maintained Thursday that none of the emails published were marked classified at the time they were sent, and said all 275 emails that were partially or fully classified in the latest batch were designated as such after the fact.

So, the State Department lies.