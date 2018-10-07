Hard-Left Dem Ocasio-Cortez Says She’s a Therapist for Her Voters

Democrat candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is a shoe-in to win her district in November is clueless as many know. She recently said she will be “inaugurated” and she will sign bills into law. Her confusion continues daily.

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks that if she wins her congressional race this November that she will be “inaugurated” into office and will be signing bills into law.pic.twitter.com/Sp7OgW2gmR — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 2, 2018

OCASIO-CORTEZ, HARD-LEFT DEM THERAPIST

Still unclear about the role of a congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sees herself as her district’s therapist since they are suffering through the horrors of President Trump. She says the undocmented [illegal aliens] in her district are traumatized, along with whoever else lives there.

“Well, you know, in this political moment, it’s so unique and sometimes I feel like I have this job of being something of a social worker or even a therapist in my district because this period has been so re-traumatizing for so many folks and especially in a country where we do not have reliable access to health care, let alone affordable health care,” Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

“This has been a very difficult time for immigrants [she means illegal aliens], women, survivors [she means women without evidence or plausible stories], people who care about the health of American democracy,” she continued. We must add here that this is not a democracy, it’s a Constitutional Republic. “It’s very stressful. And so that listening diffuses a lot of the tensions in our communities and it’s a form of active work beyond just legislation or beyond just policymaking, it’s really getting hands deep and our hands dirty in our communities and finding the issues that we need to solve instead of waiting for them to wash up on our door.” .@Ocasio2018: I am a “social worker or even a therapist” for my voters because Trump “has been so re-traumatizing.” pic.twitter.com/HR9QgxaOzO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2018 WHAT IS SHE SAYING IN THIS NEXT CLIP? Ocasio-Cortez can spew any nonsense and everyone pretends she makes sense. What the Hell is she talking about here? Alexandria Ocasio Cortez gives jumbled word salad when asked about her plans for Congress pic.twitter.com/qCRoxJSP2K — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 6, 2018 THE HARD-LEFT KNOW-NOTHING WANTS THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE GONE She thinks it’s tied to slavery and undermines our government. It is well past time we eliminate the Electoral College, a shadow of slavery’s power on America today that undermines our nation as a democratic republic. https://t.co/00HZN3MI6F — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) October 6, 2018