Hard-Left Mayor Bill de Blasio Is Finally Alienating the Wealthy Voters

The bloom is off the Communist mayor rose. New Yorkers in a posh neighborhood will soon have new neighbors thanks to him and they aren’t happy.

Wealthy New Yorkers voted for a hard-left mayor but it seems they don’t like the ideology when it’s in their backyard. The mayor is moving 150 homeless men into the former Park Savoy Hotel in “Billionaire’s Row”. He’s a social engineer.

The residents fear an increase in crime and lowered property values. It will do that but they voted for him or they didn’t vote at all.

At a recent community meeting, residents voiced their discontent.

“How are these poor people, whose only livelihood is in one bag, deal with a $6 coffee and a $15,000 dress on the windows of Fifth Avenue?” asked one resident, a middle-aged man with a foreign accent. “Aren’t we breeding crime by doing this?” he asked, earning applause from the audience.

That’s true but it’s their Democrat mayor who is doing it.

Bill de Blasio is really a Communist and anyone who lives in New York knows it. The one thing Communists are – if nothing else – is illogical. He was very clear that he felt he had a mandate to go full bore Progressive. This is what it looks like in a wealthy neighborhood

THE COALITION AGAINST THE HOMELESS IN SOME NEIGHBORHOODS

There is a coalition against it. CBS2 identified the coalition’s leader as Suzanne Silverstein, a fashion executive who is the president of upscale women’s fashion line Parker NY, according to her Linkedin profile.

“This is a tourist area. Can you imagine you are like next door, you have the best hotels in New York City, you destroy that in order to help 150 people,” said restaurant owner Maria Loi, according to CBS2. The New York Times has described Loi as a “celebrity chef.”

These residents were very content with the ideology until it moved into their neighborhood.

New York City voted for Hillary Clinton by 86%. Therefore, suck it up buttercups.